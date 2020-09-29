Is there a third option for Guilford County Schools parents? Survey suggests new remote learning choice.

GCS asked parents if they'd want their child to do remote learning with their individual schools in a survey. The district says they're only gauging interest.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As it currently stands, Guilford County Schools has two options for re-entry: go back in person or enroll in the district's virtual academies. But a survey sent to parents last night included a third option.

It came as a surprise for parents to see option three in the survey to continue remote learning with their child's school. The district says this option isn't on the table, they're just gauging interest.

Becky Cacaci's daughter, Avery, will go back to her first grade classroom at Northern Elementary next month.

"[I'm" nervous about it, will probably double check myself every single day, but for her she needs to be in the classroom for the best learning," Cacaci said.

Guilford County Schools finalized their plan to start bringing some students back to buildings in late October. If parents didn't want to send their child, they could enroll them in the district's virtual academies. But the survey sent to all elementary and middle school families last night asked them how they'd feel about remote learning with their child's school through at least January.

With that option the district said, "It's not currently an option and will only become an option if enough students and staff are available to operate a remote learning option ay individual schools. "

"Right now I'm not even considering it as an option because it's too overwhelming," Cacaci said. "I have too many options on the table when they might not even be in existence."

For Courtney Willis, it's something she's been pushing for.

"I've written letters to the school board, I've written letters to the administration, I've written letters to principals and teachers to ask their opinions," Willis said.

Remote learning through the school is an option at Brown Summit Middle, where her son Berkley goes. For Willis, it's the personal connection that makes a difference.

"There's something to be said for that especially in the midst of a pandemic," she said. "You want your children to be connected to the teachers and the children and the families that they normally would be."