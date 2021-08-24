'It looked like a concert line' | Parents share concerns with school transportation challenges

Parents of Triad school students said the pick-up lines are much longer than in years past. Some parents said they waited more than an hour.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Heavy traffic, long carpool lines, and bus route challenges at Triad schools are no strangers to the start of the school year. It's pretty common when classes start, but parents say this year is worse than normal.

Parents started to line up in the car rider line as early as 1:15 p.m. outside of Simkins Elementary in Guilford County for students who are dismissed around 2:10 p.m. It didn't take long for the school driveway to fill and lines continue out to the road.

"Ridiculously long wait times, it's ridiculous," parent David Harrison said.

“I have to say ever since my oldest started in kindergarten, this year has been the worst of the years," parent Casey Yates said. "This year is a bit of a shock."

Cars stood at a standstill in the parking lot waiting for their kids.

The pick up line for car riders is stretched around the school and is now on the road at Simkins Elementary. Several parents said they waited more than an hour in line yesterday for the first day of school. One mom compared the line to concert traffic @WFMY pic.twitter.com/OZPz7p3sQn — Jenna Kurzyna (@JkurzynaTV) August 24, 2021

"Yesterday it was pretty crazy," parent Alexis Robbs said. "Everybody was parked on the grass, people were walking out here to pick up their kids, it looked like a concert line to be honest because it looked so backed up."

The long lines are making Robbs question if she will continue to pick her daughter up from school for much longer.

"She's going to be a bus rider because I can't do this every day," Robbs said. "I can't do this."

Guilford County Schools isn't the only district facing transportation challenges.

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools Cheif Communications Officer, Brent Campbell, said the district is adjusting and working to make traffic and bus routes better.

"We know that yesterday was not optimal for us. Things happened that really slowed down our day and really made our performance not up to par for what we want for our parents," Campbell said. "We understand it was frustrating and we apologize and just ask for parents' patience as we move through this."

Campbell said the district's biggest challenge is hiring school bus drivers. The district is currently down about 60 drivers.

Even if parents come early or late to pick up their child, they said the line is unavoidable.

"I don't think it's going to get any better," Robbs said.