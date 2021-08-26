Jamestown Middle students sent home due to hot classrooms

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Several Guilford County Schools are dealing with air conditioning problems during a hot week in the Triad.
Students at Jamestown Middle School were sent home Thursday because the A/C was out in several parts of the building. GCS officials said students will be sent home if the temperature inside a school building goes higher than the mid-80s.
GCS said hot classrooms aren't just an issue at Jamestown Middle. Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras said the district currently has 540 work orders out for HVAC issues at schools.
During a back-to-school press conference Thursday, Dr. Contreras said 44 buildings are dealing with HVAC problems. She said many of these buildings are 50 or more years old, contributing to maintenance issues.
She said this is why it's so important for community members to invest in their schools.