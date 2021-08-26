Jamestown Middle students sent home due to hot classrooms

We learned during a Guilford County Schools press conference Thursday that several schools are dealing with air conditioning problems.

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Several Guilford County Schools are dealing with air conditioning problems during a hot week in the Triad.

Students at Jamestown Middle School were sent home Thursday because the A/C was out in several parts of the building. GCS officials said students will be sent home if the temperature inside a school building goes higher than the mid-80s.

GCS said hot classrooms aren't just an issue at Jamestown Middle. Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras said the district currently has 540 work orders out for HVAC issues at schools.

During a back-to-school press conference Thursday, Dr. Contreras said 44 buildings are dealing with HVAC problems. She said many of these buildings are 50 or more years old, contributing to maintenance issues.