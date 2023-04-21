The student's name has not been released.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A high school student died after being hit by an Amtrak train Friday morning, according to the Kannapolis Police Department.

The department said two 10th-grade students from A.L. Brown High School were crossing the train tracks along South Main Street around 7:30 a.m. While both students became aware of an oncoming train, only one was able to get off the tracks in time. The other student was hit and died of his injuries at the scene.

Neither student is being identified as both are juveniles. Kannapolis Police noted the incident happened at a non-designated crossing area.

WCNC Charlotte received this statement from Kannapolis City Schools about the student's death:

News was shared with Kannapolis City Schools about the tragic accident involving one of our high school students earlier today. We are deeply saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to provide needed support to our students and families.

A.L. Brown has a Crisis Intervention Team made up of school counselors, psychologists, social workers, and intervention specialists trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this.

The district spokesperson who sent the statement noted district leaders were unaware of planned memorials or services as of publication.

