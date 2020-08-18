Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools investigates inappropriate activity in virtual class

Administrators said a middle school student began shouting obscenities during an online class at a school he doesn't attend.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Administrators at Southeast Middle School were alerted this morning that a student in a virtual art class interrupted the lesson by yelling obscenities and making inappropriate gestures.

According to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, the student does not attend Southeast Middle School. The student did, however, identify as a student in the WS/FCS district.

Right now, WS/FCS administrators are trying to figure out how the disruptor gained access to the virtual meeting.

District leaders plan to take disciplinary action as deemed necessary.

"WS/FCS does not condone disruptive or obscene behavior of any kind at school or during virtual class sessions. The district takes all such matters seriously and apologizes for the disruption," WS/FCS officials said.