GREENSBORO, N.C. -- You never know what to expect when 4 to 5-year-old kids are in charge of a newscast.

One could only hope for cotton candy clouds to be in the forecast, naps before story time, the latest Play-Doh quarterly earnings, in-depth reporting on animals, breaking news about pizza day in the cafeteria.

Elementary students at Greensboro Day learn a letter of the alphabet each week. On this particular week, the letter “N” was the subject of study. The kids decided the letter “N” is in the word “News” and well, a newscast was born thanks to Junior Kindergarten teacher, Melissa Lehman.

The students took advantage of the school’s afterschool news program which includes a green screen wall.

The young reporters and forecasters informed us about all things breaking and stormy skies ahead.

One child’s breaking news story was about the first-grade play, another was about a trip to a park and picking strawberries.

All in all, these students are destined for a career in the news industry.

