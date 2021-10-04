Lawsuit accuses former UNCSA administrators, teacher of sexual abuse of underage students over 20-year span

WFMY News 2 was given details about the suit Monday during a virtual press conference.

A lawsuit accusing seven former administrators and one former teacher at UNC School of the Arts of sexual abuse was made public over the weekend.

Several victims from Monday’s call said they attended the school in the 1980s. National Attorney Gloria Allred will represent the seven former UNCSA students.

Five victims shared their stories Monday, including two men and three women. The five did not go into deep detail on their specific experiences but talked at length about the impacts the abuse had on them throughout their lives.

“This top-ranked art school is facing seven lawsuits and a class action lawsuit alleging childhood sexual abuse suffered by high school-aged children attending the school,” the law group representing the legal team wrote in a statement.

The legal team has filed the seven lawsuits and a class-action lawsuit against the UNCSA alleging sexual abuse over a 20-year span.

Administrators knew the abuse was happening and did nothing to stop it, according to the legal team. Complaints included victims being "fondled" and "groped" during class.

The team alleges the inappropriate behavior was known among the school and was not limited to the dance department but also included students in the drama department.

Complaints also include claims there were sexual relationships between teachers and underage students, with "deliberate" nonintervention.

Victims will testify in court when the time comes. They were all middle and high school students who were minors at the time of the abuse.

The legal team said they can bring this lawsuit due to a 2019 law called the SAFE Child Act, which opened a two-year window for victims to bring their cases forward even if the statute of limitations has passed.

The senate bill which was signed into law in November 2019 was created to update sexual abuse laws as well as strengthen enforcement and protection for children who have been abused.

Suits are filed in Forsyth County Superior Court and with the state Industrial Commission.

If certified as a class action suit, the North Carolina co-counselors believe others that come forward could be allowed to join the suit.

The legal team said they have spoken to other witnesses but declined to reveal the exact number of people they have talked to.

The team would not comment on conversations they have had with UNCSA.

