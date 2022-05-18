Ledford Middle evacuated Wednesday due to threat

School officials said all students and staff have been accounted for as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Ledford Middle School was evacuated Wednesday morning after a bomb threat.

Officials said law enforcement is still assessing the credibility of the threat.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office confirmed they responded to the school after the bomb threat but nothing was found.

Investigators said all students and staff are now back inside the school.

