Lexington City Schools updates district-wide safety measures

LEXINGTON, North Carolina —

Lexington City Schools Board of Education members voted to employ a clear/transparent bag policy for everyone entering school buildings. The decision came down during a July 2022 school board meeting. Leaders said the new safety measures are a result of growing security compromises happening around the nation.

“As we continue our efforts to minimize safety concerns in our schools, this new policy is an extension of the clear bag policy implemented last school year at athletic events, said Superintendent Dr. Anitra Wells. "LCS wants to ensure that we have left no stone unturned as we provide students and staff with security measures that make our schools less vulnerable.”