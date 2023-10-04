Lexington Senior High School operating on a delay Thursday Oct. 5 due to threat, district says

The school district said Lexington Senior High is operating on a 2-hour delay.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington Senior High School will operate on a 2-hour delay on Thursday, Oct. 5 due to a threat received through social media, according to the school district.

Lexington Senior High is the only school that is scheduled to be delayed.

The school district posted the following message on its website:

Lexington Senior High School Staff, Students, and Families: In response to a threat we received this evening through social media, Lexington Senior High School will operate on a 2-hour delay for students and staff on Thursday, October 5. All other Lexington City Schools will operate on their normal schedule.

Buses serving the high school will also operate on a 2-hour delay. The 2-hour delay on Thursday, October 5 will NOT apply to any other schools.

