Summer meals: Here's where GCS, WS/FCS students can get free breakfast, lunch

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The video featured is about a grocery assistance program in the Triad.
For many kids, summertime means food, friends and fun. For families who count on school breakfast and lunch, however, the summer months can be stressful and family food budgets have to be stretched even further.
Guilford and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools will offer free breakfast and lunch to students under 18 years old during the summer.
"This program allows us to continue to support our students, families, and communities even when school isn't in session," executive director of GCS School Nutrition Services, Travis Fisher, said.
Summer meals will be available Monday-Thursday starting June 13. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.
Guilford County summer meals
Sites open through July 28:
- Alderman Elementary
- Hairston Middle
- Montlieu Academy
- Vandalia Elementary
- Washington Montessori
- Western Middle
- Welborn Academy
Sites open through August 19:
- Brightwood Elementary
- Eastern High
- Fairview Elementary
- High Point Central High
- Jones Elementary
- Northern Elementary
- Northwest Middle
- Northwood Elementary
- Oak Hill Elementary
- Page High
- Rankin Elementary
- Simkins Elementary
- Smith High
- Southwest Elementary
- Sternberger Elementary
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County summer meals
In school locations open Monday-Thursday from June 20 to August 11. Mobile locations in the community open Monday-Friday from June 20 to August 11. All sites are closed on July 4.
Lunches will be served at 21 mobile sites with the possibility of modification based on the community needs. Text FOOD to 877-877 to find sites near you or visit the Child Nutrition page of our website.
Breakfast and lunch meals will be served at these locations:
- Ashley Elementary
- Atkins High
- Bolton Elementary
- Carver High
- Diggs/Latham Elementary
- East Middle
- Easton Elementary
- Kimmel Farm Elementary
- Forest Park Elementary
- Gibson Elementary
- Glenn High
- Griffith Elementary
- Ibraham Elementary
- Kimberley Park Elementary
- Konnoak Elementary
- Mineral Springs Middle
- Moore Elementary
- Morgan Elementary
- North Hills Elementary
- Northwest Middle
- Old Town Elementary
- Paisley/Lowrance Middle
- Reynolds High
- South Fork Elementary
- Speas Elementary
- Union Cross Elementary
- Walkertown Elementary
Kennedy/Career Center, North Forsyth High and Special Children’s school will serve summer meals July 5 – July 28
Any questions regarding locations or time schedules should be directed to WS/FCS’s Child Nutrition Department from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, at (336) 703-4275. You can also visit https://wsfcs.nutrislice.com for our summer menus and locations OR download the Nutrislice app free from your smartphone app store.