Summer meals: Here's where GCS, WS/FCS students can get free breakfast, lunch

The Triad's two largest school districts are offering free breakfast and lunch for students this summer.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The video featured is about a grocery assistance program in the Triad.

For many kids, summertime means food, friends and fun. For families who count on school breakfast and lunch, however, the summer months can be stressful and family food budgets have to be stretched even further.

Guilford and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools will offer free breakfast and lunch to students under 18 years old during the summer.

"This program allows us to continue to support our students, families, and communities even when school isn't in session," executive director of GCS School Nutrition Services, Travis Fisher, said.

Summer meals will be available Monday-Thursday starting June 13. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.

Guilford County summer meals

Sites open through July 28:

Alderman Elementary

Hairston Middle

Montlieu Academy

Vandalia Elementary

Washington Montessori

Western Middle

Welborn Academy

Sites open through August 19:

Brightwood Elementary

Eastern High

Fairview Elementary

High Point Central High

Jones Elementary

Northern Elementary

Northwest Middle

Northwood Elementary

Oak Hill Elementary

Page High

Rankin Elementary

Simkins Elementary

Smith High

Southwest Elementary

Sternberger Elementary

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County summer meals

In school locations open Monday-Thursday from June 20 to August 11. Mobile locations in the community open Monday-Friday from June 20 to August 11. All sites are closed on July 4.

Lunches will be served at 21 mobile sites with the possibility of modification based on the community needs. Text FOOD to 877-877 to find sites near you or visit the Child Nutrition page of our website.

Breakfast and lunch meals will be served at these locations:

Ashley Elementary

Atkins High

Bolton Elementary

Carver High

Diggs/Latham Elementary

East Middle

Easton Elementary

Kimmel Farm Elementary

Forest Park Elementary

Gibson Elementary

Glenn High

Griffith Elementary

Ibraham Elementary

Kimberley Park Elementary

Konnoak Elementary

Mineral Springs Middle

Moore Elementary

Morgan Elementary

North Hills Elementary

Northwest Middle

Old Town Elementary

Paisley/Lowrance Middle

Reynolds High

South Fork Elementary

Speas Elementary

Union Cross Elementary

Walkertown Elementary

Kennedy/Career Center, North Forsyth High and Special Children’s school will serve summer meals July 5 – July 28