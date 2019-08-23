WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — This week of inclement weather has taken a toll on the Triad, and Friday Football Fever is the latest casualty.
WFMY News 2's Game of the week: Reagan vs. Mt. Tabor has been postponed until 6pm Saturday.
Here's a list of games that have already been effected by weather:
-Reagan vs. Mt. Tabor Saturday at 6
-Reidsville vs. High Point Central Monday at 7
-Northwest Guilford vs. Smith Friday 6p (moved up an hour)
-Cabarrus at High Point Christian Saturday at 7
Scores, highlights from Thursday games:
