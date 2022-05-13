Local churches meet urgent call for GCS tutors

City Help of the Triad builds coalition serving kids for summer school.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Local churches are mobilizing to meet an urgent need as Guilford County Schools students face unprecedented learning loss on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic. City Help of the Triad is partnering with GCS to build a team of tutors who will work with elementary and middle school students during the summer months.

Scott Perkins is the Education Director for City Help. He said the group will work to connect different churches to as many as 31 schools.

“That assistance will be guided by the principal to determine what’s needed at each individual school,” Perkins said.

“We’re just here to get the word out and ask for you to contact City Help via email and or phone and we would love to take your information down and submit it to Guilford County Schools so they can make the necessary contacts with you.”

In addition to tutoring, participating groups will work on beautification projects and provide any additional school-specific support requested by their principals.

“The other areas are everything from when the child gets to the school to when the child leaves,” Perkins said. “I think it will be greeters, it will possibly be people in the lunchrooms if it’s a lunch period time. Anything that they can do to help the teacher, or the tutor maximize their time with the students.”

Training will be provided for tutors. Tutors will then head to schools beginning June 14 and provide one-on-one instruction support through July 21.

“Learning loss is a problem that will last throughout unless it’s addressed effectively, so we want to try to do that so the children can move forward,” Perkins said.