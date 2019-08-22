SAN MATEO, Calif. — Students at a high school in California now begin their day with a new ritual -- locking their cell phones in a magnetic pouch.

The hope is that keeping their devices out of their hands will keep their minds focused in the classroom.

“I think it makes students more present,” said San Mateo High School Assistant Principal Adam Gelb. “I think that teachers will tell you that they can get more accomplished in a hour and a half. They can turn their backs on a group of students and let them work independently.”

The school experimented with a pilot program last year, using the same magnetic pouch to ban cell phone use during certain classes. Gelb says the results were positive enough to move forward with the idea.

For a generation of student's who've grown up with smart phones, it's a big change.

“It’s tempting to go on your phone and check who’s texting you. So, at first I didn’t want this at all,” said senior Rudy Barron.

But after some time for adjustment, many students say they got used to being disconnected from their phones.

“The first few months, it’s going to be pretty weird — uncomfortable — because I’m used to having my phone,” said Andy Fang, a recent graduate who participated in the pilot program. “I feel like after a few months, it should probably be fine.”

School officials say teachers can unlock the pouches in case of an emergency.

