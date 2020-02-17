MACON, Ga. — Students at Cirrus Academy Charter School in Macon were spreading the love, even after Valentine's Day.

The school held an assembly for sixth grade students to talk about the effects of bullying.

"When one person is alone from the crowd or when somebody is left out," student Andameion Sandifer said.

"We're learning about how to stop bullying and to stop social isolation," student Aniyah Knight said.

Cirrus Superintendent Gail Fowler partnered with Peach State Health Plan spokesperson Melissa Adkins to give students a safe place to talk about those problems.

"We have to teach students how to report bullying, how to have tools that can help them learn how to deal with students who are bullying," Fowler said.

"Students are feeling like they're left out. They're feeling like they're not important. They're feeling like their voice doesn't matter," Adkins said.

They held an open discussion where students shared their bullying experiences and talked about how they could stop it.

They finished with a group activity to promote inclusion.

"Painting, we have different slogans that we're hoping that they take with them and internalize with them. They're going to do a presentation to let us know what they're learning," Adkins said.

"They're going to take away those tools that will assist them in learning how to deal with the different behaviors that they encounter," Fowler said.

Knight and Sandifer say they are learning a lot.

"You see somebody alone, help them, play with them. At least try to help them get friends or ask him if he wants to do something with you," Sandifer said.

"Do the right thing when somebody else is not looking," Knight said.

It's the first year Cirrus Academy partnered with Peach State Health. The state-wide organization also works with schools in Atlanta, Savannah, and Albany.

