Main Street Academy in Winston-Salem temporarily moving to St. Peter's World Outreach

Board members approved to move Main Street Academy students and staff to the "Family Life Enrichment Center" at St. Peter's World Outreach.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Students at one Winston-Salem/Forsyth School will temporarily operate out of a new location.

On Monday, board members approved to move Main Street Academy students and staff to the "Family Life Enrichment Center" at St. Peter's World Outreach.

The school is currently undergoing construction and leaders said it would cost too much to keep the kids there during the project.

The tentative term for the temporary lease is 18 months.

Move-in is expected to begin Tuesday.

