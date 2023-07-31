Main Street Academy in Winston-Salem temporarily moving to St. Peter's World Outreach

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Students at one Winston-Salem/Forsyth School will temporarily operate out of a new location.
On Monday, board members approved to move Main Street Academy students and staff to the "Family Life Enrichment Center" at St. Peter's World Outreach.
The school is currently undergoing construction and leaders said it would cost too much to keep the kids there during the project.
The tentative term for the temporary lease is 18 months.
Move-in is expected to begin Tuesday.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.