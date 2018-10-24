Students at several Triad schools participated in Unity Day which is part of National Bullying Prevention Month.

The schools turned into a sea of orange with participating students all wearing orange to show support for students who have been bullied.

Events included:

Sign the Pledge: Students at Smith High signed pledges against bullying. They also took photos with anti-bullying picture frames that were designed by other students.

Role Play: Fifth-grade students at Brightwood Elementary did short role plays they wrote themselves to younger classrooms. They traced the outline of their shoes to write about how they would take a stand against bullying.

Students across all Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools wore orange and participated in various activities.

