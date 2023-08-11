Meet WFMY News 2's Summer Intern, Noel Harris!

Noel Harris gives a recap of her internship at WFMY News 2.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I've always known I wanted to be a journalist.

From producing to writing to anchoring and reporting, I've welcomed all those new challenges during my summer internship at WFMY News 2.

However, the news wasn't ever something that was "new" to me. I grew up watching a legend —my grandmother, Dr. Sandra Hughes.

She reported and anchored for WFMY News 2 for more than 40 years. Seeing her love for news and hearing from others about the impact she has made on the community pushes me to want to do the same.

During my internship, I roamed the station halls just like I did as a little girl.

I even had the privilege of having a desk under the "Sandra Daye Hughes Information Center" sign that hangs in the newsroom.

HOW I GOT HERE

I am a Greensboro native and a rising senior studying journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. I was accepted into the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2022.

To get more news experience under my belt, I applied for and was accepted into the 2023 Tegna News Internship Program as a news producer intern.

MY EXPERIENCE

For three months, I got to take what I learned from UNC and apply it to my time at WFMY News 2. I got a chance to work with multi-media journalists, photographers, producers, and digital creators where I helped create and gather content for the noon, four, five, six, and 11 o'clock shows.

I wrote scripts, web stories, produced videos for the shows, and was able to do my own projects on the side. I even got to attend the Wyndham Championship, the Fun Fourth event, and the USA Track and Field Masters Championship.

I was proud to produce my own news package and publish two web stories that would end up making a top-clicked stories list during one weekend.

From learning to anchor and receiving reporting tips from Hannah Jeffries and Ben Briscoe to digital and writing tips from Blair Barnes, Aaron Jackson, and Kayanah Alexander, I am walking away with a new perspective on what it takes to be in this field.

I was able to cover a wide range of news stories which allowed me to understand the importance of journalism and the need for media coverage. It made me feel good being able to help deliver news to the Triad.

MY ADVICE

I encourage future interns to take advantage of the opportunities at the station and create an anchor/reporter reel that shows their abilities. I also recommend stepping forward and taking on assignments to show your determination. These tips helped me as an intern.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR ME

I am now heading back to school where I will take on my senior year. I am a member of both the National Association of Black Journalists and my university’s chapter, the Carolina Association of Black Journalists (CABJ). I will take on the role of social media manager for CABJ, where I will get to use my newly acquired digital skills.

While it may be the end of my internship at WFMY News 2, it is just the beginning of my journalism career!