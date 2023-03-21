College is expensive! Members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. ease the burden for students with scholarships

The Beta Nu Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. is awarding five scholarships to Guilford County high school students.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — This time of year, high school seniors across the country start receiving college acceptance letters. Though an exciting time, paying for higher education can be a challenge for most families. A local chapter of an international sorority is doing what it can to help ease the burden for students.



The Beta Nu Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated is awarding five scholarships to Guilford County high school students. The chapter has come together with the Pearls of Peace Foundation, and the Zeta Amicae of Greensboro to award the scholarships.

Each scholarship is geared towards various educational paths for students who apply. Organizers say the scholarship winners will be recognized at the sorority's 2023 Scholarship Gala in April.

“You've got to have the money to pay for school and we just want to give our students in the Guilford County community the opportunity to have a little cushion,” Chapter President LaToya Lucas said. “We can't cover the entire four years, but we can give them something and every little bit helps.”

The scholarships include the following (each scholarship is $500):

Female students pursuing a two-year degree are encouraged to apply for The Barbara L. Herring Zeta Amicae Scholarship.

“Scholarships are out there, scholarship is important,” Second Vice President Cynthia Stubbs said. “Regardless of what educational route you want to go, if you want to do trade school, if you want to do a two-year degree or a four-year degree, there are always opportunities for someone to take advantage of just excelling in whatever they want to do."