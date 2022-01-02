Both middle colleges from North Carolina A&T and Bennett College marched from their campuses to the A&T Four statue to honor our history and Black History Month.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today marks the 62nd anniversary of the Woolworth lunch counter-protest in downtown Greensboro.

David Richmond, Franklin McCain Sr., Ezell Blair, and Joseph McNeil, are four names that will forever live on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University. However, two Guilford County Schools are doing their part to make sure these names live forever through their students.

For the first time since 2019, the middle colleges at North Carolina A&T State University and Bennett College honored the day and the beginning of Black History Month by visiting the A&T Four memorial on campus.

"It was awesome, even more so just diving deep into the history behind the A&T Four, and what they've done. Many of them (the students) have been on campus and have taken photos with the statue, but don't know the history. But to take this opportunity to educate them, and for them to ask questions, just to be able to engage with them in that type of discussion is eye-opening to start Black History Month" said Travis Seegars, the Principal of the Middle College at North Carolina A&T.

Sharon Jacobs is the Interim Principal at the Middle College at Bennett College. She tells us, this experience is special and it teaches her young ladies some little-known history as well. "The middle college at Bennett students, they wore their blue today to represent the Belles on campus at that time in 1960. Who actually helped support the four gentlemen that sat in."

Students from both schools shared their feelings during their time reflecting on history. Senior Jadon Floyd shared this.

"It means a lot to be a part of this history and especially on campus. And to honor what they stood for, and what we're trying to change now."

Briyana Wright is also a senior, she and her fellow Belles love being able to once again celebrate February One together.