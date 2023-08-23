With the recent discovery of mold at more than a dozen ABSS schools, here are a few facts on mold.

With this revelation many viewers have asked questions on mold. Here are a few facts on how mold grows indoors and how you can avoid it.

What is mold?

Mold is a type of Fungi that is a natural part of the environment. It grows where there is oxygen and moisture. It usually grows outside and lives in plants, soil, dead. and decaying matter.

What does mold do?

Mold breaks down dead things in nature like dead trees, debris and fallen leaves. Mold outdoors helps the environment but once it gets inside it can cause health problems.

How does mold grow inside?

When a lot of moisture accumulates on a building or things inside a building mold starts to grow. The problem can worsen if it remains untreated or undiscovered.

Typically mold can grow on paper, carpet, wood, and foods.

Mold spores will land on damp surfaces and start growing. To continue growing they will digest what they are growing on destroying the object in the process.

How does mold affect your health?

Mold untreated can lead to health risks such as

Runny nose

Skin rashes

Red eyes

Sneezing

Headaches

Dizziness

Asthma attacks

These health issues can be harmful for elderly people, children, and those with respiratory illnesses.

How to avoid mold?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a few ways you can avoid mold in your home is to fix problems that cause mold.

These issues can be condensation, infiltration, water leaks, and flooding.

Other methods the CDC recommended to help reduce mold growth within your home are:

Cleaning and drying an area after flooding

Fixing leaking roofs, pipes, windows,

Controlling humidity levels

Ventilating laundry, shower, and cooking areas.

