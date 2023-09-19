Mold found in Southern Elementary's library

"Good evening, parents. This is principal Johnathan Moore with an important message about Southern Elementary. We received a report of mold in our media center. Guilford County Schools’ Maintenance Department hired an independent contractor to investigate, and a slightly elevated level of mold was found in the media center. To remedy the situation, the media center will be closed next week for the contractor to clean in accordance with recommended protocols. In addition, we will be removing all books from the media center and replacing them with new books. The book replacement process will take a few months, but students will still work with Media Specialist during this time. Southern Elementary has an extensive eBook library of nearly 7,500 titles and the free resources available through our public libraries, which will support students’ access to reading materials until new books arrive."