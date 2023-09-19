Mold found in Southern Elementary's library

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools confirmed mold has been found in one of its school's libraries.
Southern Elementary School found mold in its media center last week.
The school's principal shared a message about the mold with parents. He said the media center will be closed next week so a contractor can come in and remove the mold.
The school will also remove all books and replace them with new books, which could take a few months.
Read the full message from Principal Johnathan Moore here:
"Good evening, parents. This is principal Johnathan Moore with an important message about Southern Elementary. We received a report of mold in our media center. Guilford County Schools’ Maintenance Department hired an independent contractor to investigate, and a slightly elevated level of mold was found in the media center. To remedy the situation, the media center will be closed next week for the contractor to clean in accordance with recommended protocols. In addition, we will be removing all books from the media center and replacing them with new books. The book replacement process will take a few months, but students will still work with Media Specialist during this time. Southern Elementary has an extensive eBook library of nearly 7,500 titles and the free resources available through our public libraries, which will support students’ access to reading materials until new books arrive."
Southern Elementary is the latest Triad school to confirm mold issues. Alamance-Burlington Schools just worked to remove high levels of mold in dozens of its schools. The cleanup delayed the start of the school year, but kids are now back in school.