x
Skip Navigation

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

education

Teacher pushes for more diverse authors in reading lists

The teacher has started an online petition to get the curriculum changed and has met with local and state officials to push for changes.
Credit: jovan_epn
Close up of books on desk in library.

LAFAYETTE, La. — A middle school English teacher in Lafayette is pushing for more diversity in the authors who his students are reading. 

The Advertiser reports that Jacob Leger is a teacher at the David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy. He told the newspaper that when his department was being trained on the new English curriculum educators realized most of the 23 authors were white men. 

Leger was troubled by that because it doesn’t leave a lot of room to tell other stories. 

The teacher has started an online petition to get the curriculum changed and has met with local and state officials to push for changes.

More Stories: 

RELATED: Louisiana man gets 11+ years for Mississippi heroin delivery

RELATED: $24M in virus refunds planned to Louisiana college students

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Jun 01, 2020