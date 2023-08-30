$2M in EBT benefits stolen since December 2022, NCDHHS says

Last week, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services canceled more than 7,000 cards due to a possible scam threat.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — An EBT card scam has potentially affected 9,000 card holders, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

NCDHHS is taking extra precautions after they said EBT card skimming and fraud rose from December 2022 through June 2023. With the number of thefts declining in recent months, cardholders are still experiencing issues with scams.

The department has tracked more than 3,500 thefts since December 2022 where they said thieves stole about $2,095,646 in benefits. NCDHHS officials said an average of $391 was stolen from cards and scams took place in 91 out of 100 North Carolina counties.

How to receive replacement benefits

Those who had funds stolen from the scam between Oct. 1, 2022, and Aug. 25, 2023, will be able to get their benefits refunded after they submit an Affidavit of Stolen Benefits to their county DSS agency by Sept. 27, 2023. The affidavits can be submitted over the phone, mail, fax, in person, or email.

Those who found out about stolen benefits between Aug. 26, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2024, can request reimbursement by submitting an affidavit to their county DSS within 30 days of discovery.

Recommended Steps for Security