$2M in EBT benefits stolen since December 2022, NCDHHS says

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — An EBT card scam has potentially affected 9,000 card holders, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
NCDHHS is taking extra precautions after they said EBT card skimming and fraud rose from December 2022 through June 2023. With the number of thefts declining in recent months, cardholders are still experiencing issues with scams.
The department has tracked more than 3,500 thefts since December 2022 where they said thieves stole about $2,095,646 in benefits. NCDHHS officials said an average of $391 was stolen from cards and scams took place in 91 out of 100 North Carolina counties.
How to receive replacement benefits
Those who had funds stolen from the scam between Oct. 1, 2022, and Aug. 25, 2023, will be able to get their benefits refunded after they submit an Affidavit of Stolen Benefits to their county DSS agency by Sept. 27, 2023. The affidavits can be submitted over the phone, mail, fax, in person, or email.
Those who found out about stolen benefits between Aug. 26, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2024, can request reimbursement by submitting an affidavit to their county DSS within 30 days of discovery.
Click HERE to find a list of DSS offices in your county.
Recommended Steps for Security
- Check your EBT account regularly for unauthorized charges. You can check your balance and/or replace a lost or stolen EBT card by visiting www.ebtedge.com, using the EBT Edge mobile app, or contacting the North Carolina EBT Call Center at 1-888-622-7328.
- Check card reading machines in stores to make sure there is nothing suspicious overlayed or attached to the card swiper.
- Contact law enforcement to report the stolen benefits.
- Call the EBT Call Center at 1-888-622-7328 to request a new EBT Card at no cost. Note: The new card will not contain funds that were stolen from the previous card.
- Select a “difficult” PIN (not 1234 or 4444). While this may not prevent card skimming, it is a recommended safety practice.
- If you suspect card skimming, freeze your EBT card so that fraudulent purchases cannot be made using your card.
- Change the PIN to the EBT card regularly using a new number each time.
- Block out-of-state and online purchases from their EBT Edge accounts or the mobile app.
- If you receive emails or texts from someone asking for EBT card information or your PIN, please do not respond. Neither county DSS offices nor NCDHHS will ever ask for this information using email or unsecured text messages.