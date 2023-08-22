At least a dozen schools found with mold on surfaces and walls, ABSS officials say

Alamance Burlington School officials are working to address mold issues after at least a dozen schools were found with mold during a visual inspection Monday.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Mold was found in at least a dozen Alamance-Burlington Schools after a visual inspection Monday, according to the school district.

School officials said official testing needs to be done, but they're seeing more signs of mold on some surfaces and walls.

Earlier this week, we learned mold was found at other schools, bringing the total number of affected buildings up to five, including Cummings and Williams High Schools, Broadview Middle School, and Andrews and Newlin Elementary Schools.

The school district said they're still waiting for official air quality and lab results for Cummings High, Williams High, and Broadview Middle.

"This news comes at the worst possible time, just days ahead of students returning to classrooms across ABSS," said Superintendent Dr. Dain Butler. "However, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We must address these issues, understanding that some can be quick fixes while others will require more substantial time and resources to fully remediate."

According to the district in the past, they did not do yearly inspections.

Issues were only reported when administrators saw them.

The first issue was reported at Andrews Elementary during summer cleaning in July.

“While frustrating, this presents an opportunity to make improvements that will benefit ABSS schools for years to come. We owe it to our community to provide safe and healthy learning environments for our students. That is our focus in the days ahead,” Butler added when speaking to the Commissioners today."

The district said it is working with local and county leaders on the next steps.

