Mother-son duo encourage non-traditional careers with new children's book

Hunter Mikles of High Point is a Broadway performer. He and his mother wrote a book inspired by his journey of taking dance classes, despite what others thought.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A mother-son duo from High Point is encouraging young children to pursue non-traditional careers. They're referring to careers traditionally filled by one gender.

Hunter Mikles is living out one of his wildest dreams as a performer on Broadway. The High Point native is currently a vacation swing for Wicked The Musical.

“Growing up in a small town, boys are expected to maybe play soccer, play basketball, do all those things that boys are “supposed” to do,” Hunter Mikles said. “I tried all those things and then one day, I saw ballet on the news."

At the age of seven, his mother Robin, a former schoolteacher, enrolled him in dance classes.

“I think as educators and parents that is something we should encourage, is to let children try things, find things that they love and encourage and help them along to do that,” Robin Mikles said.

Hunter Mikles’ journey inspired the two to co-author the children's book Hunter the Dancing Fox. The book follows a young fox who pursues a career in dance. Though he sometimes gets made fun of for being the only boy in his dance class, he keeps studying his craft until he grows up and moves to New York and lands his first Broadway role.

“Non-traditional careers are something that lots of boys and girls don't know about,” Robin Mikles said. “Finding your passion and doing what you love is something that they need to be encouraged. So, the message is not making fun of others when they're doing something that's different than you.”

The duo hopes their book will motivate children and adults to dare to dream.

