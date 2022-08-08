Greensboro church giving students free book bags and school supplies

The giveaway will be at Barber Nails and Beyond.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As students in Guilford County get ready to head back to the classrooms, Mount Zion Church in Greensboro wants to help them with school supplies.

On Saturday, the church is holding a book bag giveaway. Students can stop by Barber Nails and Beyond to get a free book bag filled with school supplies.

Barber Nails and Beyond

3931 West Gate City Blvd

Greensboro, NC 27407

The giveaway will be going on from noon until supplies last.