Greensboro church giving students free book bags and school supplies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As students in Guilford County get ready to head back to the classrooms, Mount Zion Church in Greensboro wants to help them with school supplies.
On Saturday, the church is holding a book bag giveaway. Students can stop by Barber Nails and Beyond to get a free book bag filled with school supplies.
- Barber Nails and Beyond
- 3931 West Gate City Blvd
- Greensboro, NC 27407
The giveaway will be going on from noon until supplies last.
Mount Zion encourages drivers to enter through the main entrance of Barber Nails and Beyond and follow directions from the attendant.