My 2 Cents: Celebrate our teachers every day!

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman explains the importance of National Teacher Appreciation Week.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Teacher Day and this week is National Teacher Appreciation Week!

It's a week to celebrate the hard work and dedication of teachers across the country.

Educators play a critical role in helping to shape the lives of our children.

Throughout my life, I've been blessed to have teachers who taught me not only how to read, write or do math… but how to be a leader and how to make a difference.

The National Education Association says this year during a triple threat of a global pandemic, economic crisis, and racial and social inequities, teachers have gone above and beyond to ensure students have the tools and resources to succeed.

It's been a a very unpredictable school year with switching back and forth between virtual and in-person learning, but our teachers continue to step up to the plate to find ways to keep students engaged.

So, this week during National Teacher Appreciation Week, lets honor our teachers.

Waterford.org lists 51 ways you can celebrate.

You can send your teacher a gift card for food or classroom supplies.

Teacher Appreciation week is a week to also celebrate all school staff members.

Give a card to your bus driver, school secretary, principal or cafeteria worker.

Though this week will be filled with thank you ceremonies and gifts for teachers, let's not let today be the only day we say thank you because teachers make an impact each and every day.