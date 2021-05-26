My 2 Cents: Good Luck 2021 Graduates!

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman says 2021 graduates have what it takes to face life challenges head on and reminds them it's ok to not know what's next.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Graduation season is here and thousands of Triad middle and high schoolers will turn their tassels and start a new chapter in their lives.

It's a very exciting time.

Take this moment to celebrate all your hard work and accomplishments over that past few years.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020-2021 school year was filled with lots of curve balls.

From on-and-off virtual learning to restrictions on sports games and social events... It's been a challenging year to say the least.

And through it all you persevered and saw it through.

I remember when I was graduating from high school I couldn't wait to go to college, but I also remember that I didn't have all the answers.

I wasn't sure what I was going to major in or what career I was going to pursue.

I didn't know what group organizations I wanted to join.

I eventually started to find my way.

I say all this to say, it's ok if you don't know what exactly you want to do next.

It's good to have a plan and a vision, but know that it's ok if it doesn't go the way you imagined.

So, congratulations and good luck on your new journey!

You've already shown you have what it takes and how to face life challenges head on.