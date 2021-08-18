Former NC A&T and NCSU athlete, Sam Hunt, organizes a back-to-school drive to help Greensboro students.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A former Triad basketball star is giving back to local kids in a big way this weekend.

Many of you know Sam Hunt for his time on the basketball court at Dudley High School, North Carolina A&T, and NC State.

But what you may not know is, that Sam loves the kids of Guilford County more than basketball. That's why he's partnered with Kingdom Cuts barbershop and Attorney Nichad Davis to put together a back-to-school drive and community event this Saturday.

When we asked Hunt why it was so important to make this type of event happen he had this to say "This just gives kids a chance to see what's going on. To see people in the community doing positive things because sometimes they look at TV or social media and most things aren't positive. So we do this to just give them a positive outlook and something positive... just to give them encouragement to be ready to go for the school year."

Hunt told us he wants this event to be all about love and positivity. That's why he teamed up with attorney Nichad Davis to help show our kids there are no limits to what you can become.

Attorney Davis tells us he's involved to be a positive role model to the kids of his community. "I'm a proud member of this community and from the East Side of Greensboro, and anytime I get an opportunity to be a part of making an impact I'd really love to do that."

This event will start at 8 am and go as long as supplies last. They will be set up behind Kingdom Cuts barbershop at 825 west Gate city blvd.

There will be food, family, and plenty of fun.