Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to students at North Carolina A&T

The vice president made her second stop of her Fight For Our Freedoms college tour at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited NC A&T around 2:30 p.m.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (NC A&T) in Greensboro on Friday.

The visit was part of her Fight For Our Freedoms college tour. NC A&T was the vice president’s second stop out of more than a dozen colleges – all aimed at getting young people more involved in politics.

Vice President Harris focused on key topics like reproductive rights, gun safety, climate concerns, and more.

UNCG Political Science Professor Thom Little said Harris’ visit to NC A&T emphasizes our state’s importance in the 2024 election.

“Biden can’t win this election unless he gets high turnout among African Americans. Particularly, African American women. So, coming to an HBCU – particularly, one as historic as A&T, sends a message to that community that this is important, and I think those things matter,” Little explained.

Thousands of students gathered for the visit, and some got to ask the Vice President their own questions.

Harris’ visit to the Triad comes after the top three Republican candidates for the 2024 U.S. presidential election were in Greensboro earlier this year for the North Carolina Republican Convention. Once again, it shows how important our area will be for the upcoming election.

Students pour into the Corbett Sports Center, awaiting the arrival of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Students preparing for Vice President Kamala Harris' arrival.

