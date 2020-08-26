NC State ordering students to leave dorms as coronavirus spreads on campus

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State University officials said Wednesday that they want students to leave on-campus housing over the next 11 days as the number of clusters of coronavirus cases on campus continues to grow.

N.C. State has reported almost two dozen clusters of coronavirus in student housing, off-campus apartment complexes and within the athletic department in a little over a week, totaling well over 100 cases.

"Over the past few days, our campus community has experienced a quickly rising number of positive cases of COVID-19 in both on- and off-campus housing," Chancellor Randy Woodson said in a letter Wednesday to students, faculty and staff. "We hoped and strived to keep residence halls open and safe to best serve our students. However, the rapid spread and increasing rate of positive cases have made our current situation untenable."