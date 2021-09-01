Guilford, Winston-Salem/Forsyth school districts to discuss state performance results for 2020-21

It was an academic year unlike any other. Now, Triad school districts will share how their students did.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Triad's two largest school districts will share on Wednesday how students performed during the 2020-21 academic year.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will hold a press briefing at 2:30 p.m.

Guilford County Schools will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m.

Both districts will discuss results from state testing, graduation rates, and overall student achievement.

WFMY News 2 will stream both briefings online and on our YouTube page.

The 2020-21 academic year was one unlike any other as the pandemic shut down schools across the state and students made the abrupt switch to virtual learning.

Students are back in the classrooms this year with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. All Triad schools are requiring students to wear masks until COVID-19 trends decline.