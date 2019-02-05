RALEIGH, N.C. — The state government spending plan proposed by North Carolina House Republicans is heading to the chamber floor.

The two-year budget bill cleared the House’s budget-writing committee on Wednesday after several hours of debate and dozens of proposed amendments. The first of two required votes by the full House is expected Thursday.

The measure spends nearly $24 billion next year, a 3% increase over the current enacted budget law.

GOP budget-writers finally revealed all the details about how the budget would raise teacher and state employee pay.

While Republican leaders said earlier it would raise teacher salaries on average by nearly 5%, the pay schedule would be altered only for teachers with at least 16 years of experience. And those increases wouldn’t begin until early 2020, rather than when school starts.

