North Carolina university receives scholarship from George Floyd's sister

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — George Floyd's sister, Bridgett Floyd, is donating a scholarship to a North Carolina university on behalf of the George Floyd Memorial Foundation.
The $25,000 scholarship will be presented to Fayetteville State University on Friday. The anniversary of George Floyd's death is Tuesday next week.
Floyd will be joined by representatives from the state, City of Fayettville officials and FSU leaders.
The George Floyd Memorial Foundation has a host of events and activities planned to commemorate the anniversary in Minneapolis including a march and rally Sunday, May 23, panel discussions and a virtual day of service to be held Monday, May 24 and a Celebration of Life to honor George Floyd on Tuesday, May 25.