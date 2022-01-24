NCA&T is partnering with big-name companies, like Apple, to help eliminate learning loss and spark creativity.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Apple and North Carolina A&T State University have joined forces to offer students new technology and supplies students and faculty need to be great.

Today we spoke with one student who's part of the program, as well as the person who made all this a possibility.

The "Aggie Mobile Program--Unlimited Possibilities" better known as "AMP--UP" is an 8-million dollar program, that is providing all first-year students iPads and Apple Pens free of charge.

Dr. Regina Williams-Davis is the interim provost for student success at North Carolina A&T.

She tells us that this initiative is one that will only raise the educational standard as well as incentivize students to graduate on time.

"The first distribution of these devices are going to the first time, full-time freshmen students that started with us in 2021. All of them were invited to receive the device. They were able to sign a document that stated that they will receive this device free of charge to students, upon graduation within four years."

This program is for first-year students only. Today we spoke with one student who says upperclassmen are a bit jealous, and rightfully so.

"With the Apple Pencil, I can take notes during class, and I can turn my notes into text messages. Plus I can do my work while the teacher has the PowerPoint up, it's really light and easy to carry around, unlike my big ole laptop."