NCDPS orders regular security checks at schools statewide through end of school year

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety ordered state law agencies to hold regular security checks at schools statewide through the end of the 2021-2022 school year, according to GCS officials.

"I want you to be aware that we may see armed plain clothes or uniformed officers in our school buildings or on our campuses as part of this state effort to provide a visible law enforcement presence," Guilford County Schools superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras said in an email shared with WFMY News 2. “As always, we work closely with our local law enforcement officials, and we continue to make safety a priority in Guilford County Schools."