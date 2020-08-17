NCEDCloud glitch causes technical issues on first day of school

Guilford County Schools says it's a statewide issue impacting remote learning services like CANVAS.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A statewide technical problem is delaying the first day of school with thousands of students unable to login to remote learning.

Just before 9 a.m. Guilford County Schools posted to its Facebook page about the issue.

The post reads "NCEDCloud is down across North Carolina. That means that students, teachers, parents and all other users cannot access Canvas, PowerSchool or any other NCEDCloud app at the moment. We will update you when this has been resolved."

School officials say parents and students will be notified once the statewide issue is resolved and students are able to log in to lessons.

Leading up to the first-day school officials said there would be some bumps and urged patience.