NCEDCloud goes down again for some students learning remotely

RALEIGH, N.C. — Remote learning systems once again went down for some students across North Carolina on Wednesday.
NC Home Base tweeted that the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) is aware that users are having issues when accessing NCEDCloud, and it is under investigation. Remote learning applications including My Power School and Canvas LMS remain functional and available for use.
