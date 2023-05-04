North Carolina's top educators, students being honored at NC Showcase

North Carolina's educators deserve recognition and this is their night! The event will feature performances from the top high school performers across the state.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time to roll out the red carpet for the best in education in North Carolina! Saturday, May 13 the North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities is presenting the North Carolina Showcase Celebrating Excellence in Education.

The Showcase will recognize all 2022-2023 major education award winners, including:

-Burroughs Wellcome Fund Teacher of the Year

-Wells Fargo Principal of the Year

-Raleigh Dingman School Board Member of the Year

-Milken Award Winner

They will also present awards for:

- Fine Arts Educator of the Year

- Humanities Educator of the Year

- Specialized Instructional Support Educator of the Year

- Lifetime Achievement Award

- NCASA Student of the Year

- NCASA Principal of the Year

- NCASA Scholastic Director of the Year

- NCASA Rookie Coach of the Year

- NCASA Coach of the Year

- NCASA Administrator of the Year

- NCASA Volunteer of the Year

- Joe Childers Scholastic Cup

- NCASA Challenge Cup

- Unity School Cup

- School District Cup

The following State Champions will also get recognition:

- Show Choir

- A cappella

- Dance Ensemble

- Art Showcase

- Quiz Bowl

- Speech and Debate

- Twelve

- The Quill

- Envirothon

- Science Olympiad

- Odyssey of the Mind

- NC Chess Association

- Technology Student Association

- FIRST Robotics

- National History Day

- Cyberpatriot

- MATHCOUNTS, State Mathematics Contest

- Battle of the Books

- Economics Challenge

- Poetry Out Loud

- Ready, Set, App!

The event will feature live performances from dance, show choir, and a cappella state champions. See pictures from last year's showcase by clicking here.