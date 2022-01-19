Teen's nationally recognized artwork portrays a panic attack

“Panic attacks eat away at you from within... This piece captures the internal war hidden behind a straight face, trapped but overtaking every part of you."

SAN ANTONIO — A young artist’s work is being showcased on a national level. And the picture –created by a North East Independent School District student – will make you do a double-take.

Alissa Murphy, who is a senior at MacArthur High School, has her original art on display through April 29 in a national virtual exhibit.

Her piece is titled “Trapped.” The black and white picture shows a woman’s face, layered with another view of the same woman. She appears to be screaming in one view and has a serious look in the other.

“Panic attacks eat away at you from within, unapparent to anyone outside of your mind. This piece captures the internal war hidden behind a straight face, trapped but overtaking every part of you,” Alissa’s description reads in the online gallery.

Alissa created it as a student in Corey Schwartz’s art class and it was selected out of a record-breaking 1,665 entries in the 2022 National Art Honor Society/National Junior Art Honor Society (NAHS/NJAHS) Juried Exhibition sponsored by the National Art Education Association. A total of 199 works representing 103 schools from 29 states and 3 countries outside of the U.S. were selected.

Representatives from six member schools of the Association of Independent Colleges of Art and Design (AICAD) participated as jurors: Burren College of Art, College for Creative Studies, Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, Minneapolis College of Art and Design, Moore College of Art and Design and Parsons School of Design.

In November, another piece of Alissa’s art made headlines in her school’s newspaper. The Brahma News reported someone parked in Alissa’s hand-painted parking space, which features aqua-colored geometric spaces.