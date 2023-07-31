Southeast Alamance becomes Alamance County's newest high school in 50 years

Southeast Alamance High School is the first school to open up in Alamance County in 50 years, funding from a 2018 bond.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — For the first time in 50 years, a new high school is coming to Alamance County.

Alamance-Burlington School System announced the opening of its newest high school, Southeast Alamance High School, located just off NC Highway 119.

Teachers will begin getting their classroom ready Monday and school leaders will offer a tour of what students and staff can expect, now that the new school is nearly complete.

ABSS says the school has advanced safety features like electronic doors and security cameras.

Summer school begins this week before the official opening next month. This is the first high school in the district in 50 years funded from a 2018 bond.

