NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The State Board of Education has adopted new graduation requirements that are the result of a legislative mandate requiring high school students take a personal finance course.

The requirements approved on Thursday for this fall's entering freshmen means they'll only have to take only one course solely focused on American history to get a diploma, not two as in the current rules.

State education officials contend the change won't result in less student knowledge of American history. A revamped high school civics class also will contain history.

Personal finance mandate proponents say it will help students become more economically savvy as adults.

