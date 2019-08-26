WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The first day of school is full of excitement as students and teachers head back to campus, but this year is also full of celebration in the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School District.

More than $6 million, from various sources, was used toward many projects to improve schools. The 2016 Bonds went toward projects at nine schools. Those repairs included things like roof replacement, baseball field lighting, new fire alarms, and new windows.

The district has also welcomed new schools and teachers. There are 465 new teachers in the district, including 192 brand new teachers. Paisley ID Magnet and Lowrance Middle School now share a new campus. Konnoak Elementary School is new and was funded by the 2016 Bond..

This will be the first school year for the district to have an Emergency Operations Center. The EOC has computers and monitors that gives district leaders real time views of cameras in schools across the district.

Monday, Easton Elementary School greeted students back with music.

The principal had a three string players play for students as they arrived in the lobby. It served as a little peace among the chaos, but also amplified the fun.

