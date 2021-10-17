No walkout planned for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bus drivers, district says

On Wednesday, the district met with the president of the Forsyth County Association of Educators. The district described it as a good meeting.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bus drivers with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools are no longer planning to walk out on Friday.

On Wednesday, the school district met with Val Young, the president of the Forsyth County Association of Educators. The district described it as a good meeting.

Right now, we're still waiting on more details about what was discussed in the meeting.

This all started Sunday when a bus driver informed WFMY News 2 that a walkout was planned.

At the time, we were told there were concerns over pay raises, better radios, pay every two weeks instead of monthly, and incentives for perfect attendance.

