North Carolina State Board of Education to hear recommendations for social studies changes

The proposed changes, formed by teachers across the state and using feedback from public surveys, aim to create a more inclusive curriculum for all students.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Education will review recommendations on changes to social studies lessons and curriculum across the state.

The suggested changes were developed by social studies teaches across North Carolina and from feedback taken during public surveys. They mainly boil down to verbiage in an effort to develop more inclusive coursework.

For example, instead of using the term "systemic racism," teachers would simply say racism, which, by definition, includes all types and forms of racism.

Another example includes the approach to how the state's standards are written. The current objective for a history lesson asks students to summarize the development of government on a national and state level.

The proposed change? Asking students to make that comparison but doing so in terms of race, women, tribes, gender identity and religious groups.