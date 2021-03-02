The NCAE petitions for educators to be prioritized in vaccination process

The North Carolina Association of Educators created a petition that has more than 10,000 signatures as of Wednesday. Plus, the GCAE weighs in.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — At a press conference on Tuesday, Governor Cooper suggested all students should be offered an option to learn in-person. But the decision remains a local, district-by-district call.

Cooper pointed to new research that shows schools are safe as long as protocols and mitigation strategies are followed.

Guilford County Association of Educators (GCAE) President Todd Warren said many teachers were surprised by his directive.

"The research says it can be done safely, but it entirely depends on what you do," Warren said. "There are places that are doing it very well and there are places that are not."

Warren said vaccinations need to be the priority right now.

"The truth of the matter is 25 other states have figured out how to vaccinate public school educators and we're asking {Governor Cooper} to make that a priority."

Warren is not suggesting teachers should 'skip the line,' but he worries about the supply and demand problems the state is facing.

"We wanted to hear Governor Cooper say more about the plan to get educators vaccinated. We know where we are in the queue but right now it's an issue of supply and that's what we keep hearing over and over again."

The North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE) created a petition calling to prioritize educators for vaccination eligibility.

"There's not going to be any requirement to get the vaccine but we do think it should be offered to educators as one of the many things we do to keep schools safe," Warren added.

The petition reads in part:

Now that the prospect of mass vaccination is a reality, it is clear that prioritizing educators for immediate vaccination is the fastest way to get everyone back to the classroom.