RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Association of Educators' Board met just last week to consider options, regarding possible statewide action to demand a teacher pay increase.

While no plans are drawn up at this time, the organization will gauge member support through a survey - determining how teachers want to pressure lawmakers to fully fund teacher pay.

NCAE President Mark Jewell says depending on the outcome, the Board will discuss "possible next steps to ensure our members' voices are being heard."

"The disrespect shown to North Carolina educators over the past year has been unparalleled in scope and it is clear that what educators have done to this point is insufficient to make our needs heard by leaders at the General Assembly," Jewell wrote in a statement.

RELATED: 'Absolutely School Will Go On' | Guilford County Schools Works on a Plan for Potential Bus Driver Walkout

RELATED: Gov. Cooper Wants Bigger Pay Raises For NC Teachers

RELATED: Teachers Demand Better Deal At Rally In High Point

RELATED: ‘I’ll Be Here However Long It Takes’: Thousands Of Teachers March In Raleigh Demanding Change