North Carolina A&T launches Aggie auto shuttle pilot program

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You will start seeing self-driving buses going between NC A&T's campus to downtown Greensboro.

It's part of a pilot program between the school and the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

This isn't the first time the school has had self-driving vehicles on campus. Last year, students who made the Aggie Auto Shuttle shared what it means to be part of the program. The Aggie Auto shuttles' purpose is to offer transportation to disadvantaged communities.

This is a one-month-long pilot program to show off what the shuttle could bring to the community.

