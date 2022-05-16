13-time Grammy Award winner Pharrell Williams pays off Damarius Davis' student debt.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T graduate, Damarius Davis is no stranger to hard work. During his time in Aggieland, Davis worked several jobs to help pay his way through school. In his freshmen year, he even worked multiple part-time jobs, while taking 18 credit hours.

Like many millions of others across the country, once Davis graduated in May, he was left with thousands of dollars in student debt, and no real plan as to how he was going to pay it off.

"I had about $35,000 in student loan debt after I checked my account after graduation, so to have that paid off has been really amazing," Davis said.

Recently Davis was selected to go to Washington, D.C. for an NAACP panel discussion about the Black student debt crisis.

This summit took place hours before Grammy Award winner and multi-platinum producer Pharrell Williams' "Something in the Water" music festival. He stopped by the panel discussion to hear some of the struggles Black students have been dealing with post-graduation.

"I just got very emotional thinking about all the things that I had just gone through with school over the last five years", said Davis.